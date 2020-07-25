DeWayne Ray Goldman
Selma - DeWayne Ray Goldman died July 23, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital of diabetes complications. Mr. Goldman was born in rural Selma on Judge Leonidas Guthrie's farm to Raymond Goldman and Mildred Sturgeon Goldman on March 26, 1941.
He graduated from Royerton High School in 1959 where he lettered in four sports; football, baseball, wrestling and track and field.
He and his wife Marilyn were in the bicycle business for forty-six years and operated the Goldman's Bicycle Shop in Selma for thirty-six years and several other Muncie shops. He also sponsored youth BMX teams.
He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Marilyn Brand Goldman, and his two daughters, Kemper Goldman and Kitcha Goldman Roberts (Keith) and their mother, Janet Carter Goldman.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kyle Roberts (Debra) and Kaley Roberts Sorg (Michael) and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Katelyn; a foster son, Dr. Lance G. Brand; and his two sisters, Mary Goldman Lindstrom pf Muncie and Barbara Goldman Watson of Crossville, Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goldman loved bicycles, music, and dancing. He was active in the Roann Rustlers dance club of Wabash County, Kesslers' County Dancers of Ft. Wayne area. Rawhide Club of Indianapolis, Dayton Two-Steppers, Randolph County Wranglers of Randolph County, and Crown City Square Dance Club. He placed third in a "Club Dance" Contest, and was an active swing dancer.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Selma 437, and the Alexandria Eagles, 1771.
From 1959 to March 17, 1978, he was employed at Marhoefer Packing Company in Muncie, where he also served as president of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butch Workmen's Union. He ran for election to the Muncie City Council while living in Muncie. He was also active in the credit union which later became Munseetown Credit Union.
Cremation will take place and The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cardinal Greenway, Muncie Mission, or the Selma Athletic League.
