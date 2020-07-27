Diana Lee Morris
Muncie - Diana Lee Morris, 71, died early Monday, July 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born June 10, 1949 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late James Edward & Rosemary (Davis) Brown.
Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandma and sister. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Diana loved quilting and sewing and could make or design anything. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church and enjoyed being with her church family. Diana was a Culinary Arts Instructor for many years with the Muncie Career Center.
Diana is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Billy Michael Morris, whom she married on May 1, 1976; two sons Bryan Dobbs (Elizabeth) of Avon and Jeremi Dobbs (Brandi) of Selma; a daughter Amber Jo Duncan (Hubert) of Yorktown; thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Rebecca Covington and Terri Cuaron both of Muncie; one niece and one nephew also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Michael Jay Dobbs.
Funeral Services for Diana will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 South Burlington Drive, Muncie, IN 47302, with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com