Diana McWilliams
Muncie - Diana Kay "Neal" Carney- McWilliams, 72, passed away Friday morning, August 9, 2019, in the emergency room of Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 29, 1946, in Muncie, the daughter of Rex Neal and Vava (Shane) Neal-Huffman.
Diana attended Bloomington & Muncie city schools and later married James McWilliams in 2010 and he preceded her in death in 2015. Mrs. McWilliams had worked for Shellar Globe in Montpellier and later worked for Centennial Packaging as a Die Cutter/ Forklift operator for approximately 10 years prior to her retirement in 2001. She was a member of the AFL-CIO Union, was an avid animal enthusiast especially when it came to dogs, and birds. Diana mostly enjoyed family time with her niece Lizzie rather it was going to rummage and garage sales. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her especially by her fur baby Chihuahua niece named, Scarlett Grace which she called "Piggy".
Survivors include 1 son, Jeff Neal;2 grandchildren, Jessica and Steven Neal ; 1 sister, Jamie Ann Neal, Muncie; 1 nephew, Nathan Wise, Muncie 1 niece, Elizabeth Wise, Muncie; first cousins, Joyce, Coleman, Beverly Krivinski and Ray O'Neal (Gloria), all of Texas; 1 uncle, Phillip Shane , Springfield, Ohio; special cousin, Mauricanne Merwine (Eric), Springfield, Ohio; several extended family members and friends.
Besides her husband of 5 years, James, she is preceded in death by her parents; 2 bothers, Dennis and Dwight Neal.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Ron Elam officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019