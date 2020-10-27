1/1
Diana Noble
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Noble

Muncie - Diana Noble, 68, Muncie, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 13, 1952 in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late Roger and Constance (Mojecki) Rowley. Diana met the love of her life, Gilbert "Cass" Noble, in Winthrop, Maine and they have been married for 35 wonderful years.

She was employed at the Button Hole Bar for 18 years. Diana was an animal lover and she loved traveling with Cass. They have been to 47 states and 2 countries.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert "Cass" Noble; brother, Dale Rowley; sister, Cynthia Rowley; two brothers-in-law, Carl Noble, (wife-Barbara) and Russell Felton, (wife-June); sister-in-law, Regina Thornburg-Williamson, (husband-Willard "Bud"); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Rowley; two brothers-in-law, Dale Huffman and Charles Noble; and two nephews, Fritz Noble and Trenton Thornburg.

Calling will be at Parson Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved