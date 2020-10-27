Diana Noble
Muncie - Diana Noble, 68, Muncie, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 13, 1952 in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late Roger and Constance (Mojecki) Rowley. Diana met the love of her life, Gilbert "Cass" Noble, in Winthrop, Maine and they have been married for 35 wonderful years.
She was employed at the Button Hole Bar for 18 years. Diana was an animal lover and she loved traveling with Cass. They have been to 47 states and 2 countries.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert "Cass" Noble; brother, Dale Rowley; sister, Cynthia Rowley; two brothers-in-law, Carl Noble, (wife-Barbara) and Russell Felton, (wife-June); sister-in-law, Regina Thornburg-Williamson, (husband-Willard "Bud"); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Rowley; two brothers-in-law, Dale Huffman and Charles Noble; and two nephews, Fritz Noble and Trenton Thornburg.
Calling will be at Parson Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.