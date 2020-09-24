1/1
Diane Marlene (Craig) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marlene (Craig) Williams

Daleville - Diane Marlene (Craig) Williams, 57, resident of Daleville, passed away September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, May 7, 1963, the daughter of John and Wilda Siberry Craig.

She was a graduate of Daleville High School and received her BA in Business Administration from Ball State University. She worked for many years as Director of Budgeting at Ball State.

She attended the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene and grew up attending the Desoto United Methodist Church. She loved taking time with family at the lake property on Carp Lake, Michigan. She loved scrapbooking, crafting and photography.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Dylan (Katelynn) Williams of Anderson and Madison Williams of Daleville, 2 brothers, Gary Craig (Nancy) of Holton, MI, and Dale Craig (Carrie) of Daleville, 2 sisters, Margaret Chesnut (Mike) of Syracuse, IN and Beverly Hall (Barry) of Granger, IN, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

CDC and state health requirements of face masking, social distancing and hand washing will be observed.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved