Diane Marlene (Craig) Williams
Daleville - Diane Marlene (Craig) Williams, 57, resident of Daleville, passed away September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, May 7, 1963, the daughter of John and Wilda Siberry Craig.
She was a graduate of Daleville High School and received her BA in Business Administration from Ball State University. She worked for many years as Director of Budgeting at Ball State.
She attended the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene and grew up attending the Desoto United Methodist Church. She loved taking time with family at the lake property on Carp Lake, Michigan. She loved scrapbooking, crafting and photography.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Dylan (Katelynn) Williams of Anderson and Madison Williams of Daleville, 2 brothers, Gary Craig (Nancy) of Holton, MI, and Dale Craig (Carrie) of Daleville, 2 sisters, Margaret Chesnut (Mike) of Syracuse, IN and Beverly Hall (Barry) of Granger, IN, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
CDC and state health requirements of face masking, social distancing and hand washing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
