Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Cemetery
Diane P. Lowry Obituary
Diane P. Lowry

Homosassa, FL - Diane P. Lowry, 73, longtime resident of Middletown, Indiana, passed away in Florida on September 29, 2019. She was born in Henry County, Indiana, April 18, 1946, the daughter of Arnold and Doris Aileen Burke Carwile and Arnold pring. She was a 1964 graduate of Cadiz High School and the Indianapolis Business Academy. She was a 1992 of the Anderson School of Practical Nursing and worked for many years at Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Indianapolis Life and the Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by two sons: David (Jamie)and Jerry Lowry and four grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Nathan and Lexi, and one great grandchild, 2 aunts, 1 uncle, several cousins. Graveside services will be held on Friday October 4 at 5:00 PM at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 3-5 at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019
