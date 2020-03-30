|
|
Dianna Ruth Stephens
Eaton - Dianna Ruth Stephens, 76, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hartford City on July 28, 1943 to Walter Bennett and Mary Myrtle (Fetty) Bennett. Her parents preceded her in death.
Dianna married Linard C. Stephens Sr. on July 2, 1961 in Hartford City. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She had worked outside of the home earlier in life at Sheller Globe and as a waitress and cook in a restaurant.
She liked to read, watch western shows and wrestling on TV. She crocheted in her younger years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Linard C. Stephens, Sr. of Eaton; children, Vickie (husband, Jeremy) Twigg of Pennville, Debra (husband, Randy) Johnson of Pennville, Tina Stephens of Eaton, Leonard Stephens Jr. (fiancé, Jennifer Marcum) of Eaton and Patricia (husband, Joe) Gee of Hartford City; 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (wife, Irene) Bennett of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lee Bennett, siblings, Janice Coffman, Mary Ellen Bennett, Mary Esther Bennett, Jackie Lee Bennett, Art Bennett, David Bennett and Donald Bennett.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, visitation will remain private for the family. The family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674
