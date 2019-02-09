|
Dianne Francis (Cook) Henderson
Muncie - Dianne Francis (Cook) Henderson 73, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren after an extended illness on February 7th, 2019. She was born September 17, 1945 in Racine, Wisconsin to Jane and Hugo Cook. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, playing games, and traveling. Over the years she worked for Excel, JCI, various cosmetic companies, The Candy Shop, and Lowery's Homemade Candies and enjoyed the friendships she gained. She is survived by her siblings, Marianne Koons (Charlie Winkle) of Yorktown, David (Vicki) Cook of Selma, Janie Horvath of Smithville, TN, Johnny (Sabrisky) Cook of Nashville, TN, Steve (Carolyn) Cook of Muncie, Randy (Angie) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jerry Cook (Thomas Tracey) of Fort Lauderdale FL, her children, Pamela (Ron) McKibben of Fort Wayne, Elizabeth (Brian) Corey of Franklin, Jill Henderson (Mike McMahan) of Fort Wayne, and Allan (Julie) Henderson of Muncie. Her grandchildren are Kelsie, Alexis, McKenzie, Kadie, Jordan, Brent, Brandon, Kirstin, Karlie, Whitney, Mason, Tyler, Allison, Chesnee, Kimmie, Aidan, and Jaxon, and great-grandchildren Baleigh, Quentin, Jonah, Owen, Jacob, and Ryan Junior. A special thank you to a dear friend, Amy Wood for all of her help. Dianne is proceeded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother Jane Cook and Father Hugo Cook, her brothers-in-law Harold Koons of Yorktown and Andrew Horvath of Smithville TN, and a niece Andrea Horvath of Smithville TN. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 12:00pm with a small ceremony to follow at 2:00pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2204 S. Macedonia Avenue, Muncie, IN 47307.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 9, 2019