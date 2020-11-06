Dick Nuckols
Union City - Dick Nuckols, age 82, of rural Jay County, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 05, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Jay County on October 02, 1938, the son of Russell Nuckols and Thelma Mae (Bales) Nuckols. Dick attended Madison Township School, and was a farmer, and had worked for Sterling Casting, retiring after 22 years, and had also ran his own salvaging business for several years.
Surviving are his long time companion Barbara Ann Nuckols, two sons, Larry M. Nuckols and Richard L. (wife Jaime) Nuckols, both of Portland, one daughter, Carol A. Nuckols (companion Eric Deavers) of Hartford City, one sister, Ruth Carroll Miller of Liberty Center, Indiana, two stepdaughters, Kimberley S. Franks of Dunkirk and Melissa A. Creamer of North Salem, Indiana, one daughter-in-law, Angela Nuckols of Montpelier, 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by 5 brothers, Herbert N. Nuckols, Iary Wayne Nuckols, Robert N. Nuckols, William Ray Nuckols, and Jerry Mac Nuckols, one sister, Mildred Kunce, and one step great grandson, Clifford Franks.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor David Peray presiding. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, Novemeber 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Jay County Food Bank.
