Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Dirinda Naylor
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Gas City, IN
Dirinda K. Naylor


1951 - 2019
Dirinda K. Naylor Obituary
Dirinda K. Naylor, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away September 10, 2019. She was born February 20, 1951 in Marion, IN, the daughter of George and Barbara Tomlin Bramblett. Dirinda was a retired registered nurse and was employed by Ball Memorial Hospital and the Indiana State Department of Health in the Medicaid Fraud Division. Dirinda was a 1988 graduate of Ball State University and she was president of her nursing class. She graduated magna cum laude and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society. She is survived by three daughters, Kassie Jones (husband Dan), Libby Naylor, and Erin Naylor; grandsons Cory Jackson and Blake King. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Lucero. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Gas City, IN, followed by burial in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 14, 2019
