|
|
Dirk A. Studebaker
Otterbein - Dirk A. Studebaker, 62, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.
He was born November 7, 1956 in Muncie, IN to the late William and Delphine (Williams) Studebaker. On August 4, 1979 he married Lisa Simmons in Eaton, IN and she survives.
He was a 1975 graduate of Yorktown High School before attending Ball State University. Dirk worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for 20 years as the Northern Indiana Hunter Education Coordinator. He was a member of the Indiana Hunter Education Association and active member of the Otterbein Town Board.
Dirk was big on life - hunting, shooting sports and fishing were his passions but most of all he loved his family and grandchildren.
Along with his wife Lisa, he is survived by his children: Cody (Neelam) Studebaker of Fishers, IN and Brooke (Alex) Studebaker-LaPointe of Wheaton, IL; and three grandchildren: Evan LaPointe, Preston LaPointe and Lili Chesnut.
He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2pm - 3:30pm and a Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30pm - 4:30pm this Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Eaton Church of God Family Life Center - 700 East Harris St, Eaton, IN 47338. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to C.O. Mollenhour Attn: Dirk Studebaker Memorial, 10265 S 600 W Silver Lake, IN 46982 or Karl Kelley Memorial Camp ATTN: Matt Tolen/Dirk 4113 SR 225, West Lafayette, IN 47906. In honor of Dirk's passion for the outdoors, please wear your favorite camo or outdoor wear. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 23, 2019