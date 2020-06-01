Dixie Diane Casada
Hartford City - Dixie Diane Casada, 78, Hartford City, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1942 in Portland, IN, to the late Eugene Bernard and Lillian Fay (Bell) White.
Dixie was the type of person to stay to herself, but had a fierce soul, as she enjoyed playing BINGO, dancing, and fishing. She was also an avid Pacers fan.
Dixie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Casada; daughter, Judy Valentine; grandchildren: Candace Valentine, Trudy Wolfe (husband, Richard L. Wolfe III), and Roxie Valentine; great-grandchildren: Rozlynn Wolfe and Jordaina Hall; sister, Peggy Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; first spouse, Rodney L. Valentine; children: Roxana Casada, Rodney Eugene Valentine, and Lex Dean Valentine; and sister, Norma Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Hartford City - Dixie Diane Casada, 78, Hartford City, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1942 in Portland, IN, to the late Eugene Bernard and Lillian Fay (Bell) White.
Dixie was the type of person to stay to herself, but had a fierce soul, as she enjoyed playing BINGO, dancing, and fishing. She was also an avid Pacers fan.
Dixie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Casada; daughter, Judy Valentine; grandchildren: Candace Valentine, Trudy Wolfe (husband, Richard L. Wolfe III), and Roxie Valentine; great-grandchildren: Rozlynn Wolfe and Jordaina Hall; sister, Peggy Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; first spouse, Rodney L. Valentine; children: Roxana Casada, Rodney Eugene Valentine, and Lex Dean Valentine; and sister, Norma Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.