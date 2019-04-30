|
Dixie (Neal) Spurlock
- - Dixie (Neal) Spurlock, age 91, went into the loving arms of Jesus Friday evening, April 26th, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Dixie was born in Monticello, Ky. October 25th,1927 and was the daughter of Estell and Rachel (Perdue) Neal. She was a 1946 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. She married Ewel Spurlock July 3rd, 1948.
Dixie retired in 1994 from Ball State University where she served as a cashier in dining services for 25 years. She had attended the Muncie Westside Baptist Church and in past had attended the Brown Road Church of God in New Castle.
She is survived by three sons, Tom (Edna) Spurlock of Muncie, Jeff (Kathy) Spurlock of Carlisle, Rodney (Claudia) Spurlock of New Castle; three daughters, Barbara (Perry) Neal of Springport, Jane (Bobby) Thompson of Rickman, Tn., Rachel Price of Kokomo; ten grandchildren, Valerie (Shannon) Falkenstein, Billy Spurlock, Amanda Spurlock, Jeremy (Nicole) Spurlock, Perry Neal Jr., Jackie (Jeff) Rubin, Megan (Brett) DeVault, Timmy (Erica) Spurlock, Levi (Darian) Price, and Katlyn Price; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Dunn of New Castle, Esther Taylor of New Castle, Jane Hudson of Markleville, Sonja (Earl) Wilkinson of New Castle; one brother, Rillie Neal of New Castle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ewel T. Spurlock (2011), and a son Rex Spurlock (1970), a great-grandson, Gabriel Allen Brinson, two sisters, Ina Hall and Belva Brummett; two brothers, Ray Neal and Oliver Neal
The family of Dixie Spurlock wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to Southern Care Hospice for their care and kindness they had shown to their mother and family. Special thank you to Carol Conner from Bethany Cares for her loving care of our mother-mom loved you!
Funeral services will be held 1:00p.m., Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at the Hacker-Main and Davis Funeral Home, Blue River Chapel located on US 36 East of Mt. Summit with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Summit Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday 11:00a.m., - 1:00 p.m., until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019