Dockie Skaggs Jr.
Dockie Skaggs Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
Dockie was born in Terryville, Kentucky on Saturday, September 29, 1934, the son of Doctor Skaggs and Nora (Ison) Skaggs. He joined the Navy and served his country for four years. Dockie married Ruth Goble on February 21, 1981, and she survives. Together, they lived in Columbus, Ohio for many years where he worked in the Glass Factory. They moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1997, and attended True Light Baptist Church. He was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved sports, mainly the Kentucky Wildcats. He also loved bowling and golfing.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; one son, Ricky Skaggs (wife, Dianna); daughters, Diana Castle, Dana Tucker (husband, Brent), Dinah West, and a step-daughter, Deborah Dunn (husband, Jerry); one brother, Robert Skaggs (wife, Phyllis); seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, thirteen step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Delzie Skaggs, Pleasie Skaggs, Edward Skaggs, and Conard Skaggs; two sisters, Delcie Hamilton, and Norene George.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Pastor Dennis Trimble will be officiating.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020