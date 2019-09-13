|
Dohn Terrell
Muncie - Dohn Lee Terrell, 75, passed away Sunday morning, September 8, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1943 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Martha and Thomas Terrell Sr. He graduated from Royerton High School and married the love of his life, Barbara, with whom they had two sons. He retired from General Motors in Anderson after 37 years. He enjoyed gardening and every kind of sport imaginable, especially NASCAR, Indy car and drag racing. Dohn especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Dohn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; Sons, Dohn (Zoe) Terrell Jr. and Darren (Kim) Terrell; Sister, Luana Terrell; Brothers, James and Stephen Terrell; Grandchildren, Brittany Terrell, Brandon Terrell, Jesse (Alyssa) Sallee and Noah Terrell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Brother, Thomas Terrell Jr.; Sisters, Ruth Ann Maze and Mona Atkins.
Services for Dohn will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 12 p.m. by Pastor Jim Garrett at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service, with burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 13, 2019