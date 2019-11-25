|
Dolores Jean (Bernat) Rychak
Muncie - Dolores Jean (Bernat) Rychak, 82, passed away in the presence of her loved ones on Monday, November 25, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dolores Bernat grew up in Johnstown, PA and attended school at St. Patrick's and Johnstown schools. She married her childhood sweetheart, Peter Rychak. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, mother and grandmother, who generously shared her loving spirit by simply being who she was.
She was a master puzzler, taking over many tables at a time in separating pieces before creating her master art. She left behind her special, treasured recipes that will stir fond memories whenever they are used in the kitchen. The Rychak Family Reunions in St. Pete Beach, Florida were celebrated annually for 26 years, always providing fond memories of time spent with friends and loved ones. She showered her grandsons with love, shown by their enthusiasm, happiness, and long hugs whenever they were together.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Peter Rychak; two daughters, Caroline Rychak Tuthill (husband, Ron Tuthill) and Kate Rychak Jones (husband, Jeff Jones); two grandsons, Connor Tuthill and Alec Tuthill; and one brother, Joseph John "Jay" Bernat.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Joseph Bernat, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding. A private burial will take place.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019