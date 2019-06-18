Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Patterson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Patterson Obituary
Dolores Patterson

Winchester - Dolores R Patterson, 92, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 13, 1927, in Indianapolis to Emmett and Irene (Burge) Gulley.

Dolores worked at Village Pantry for many years and sold Dutchmaid Clothing. She was a housewife and loving mother. She loved flower gardens, cats, and was a very creative artist.

She is survived by her three children, Ronald J. (Ann Miller) Patterson, Peggy (Floyd) Collins, and Jena "Jill" (Dennis) Cook; her four grandchildren, Scott (Michele) Patterson, Shawn (Brooke) Patterson; Derek (Special Friend Terri) Phelps, and Tiffany (Special Friend Eric) Treutlein; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James B. Patterson; a daughter, Tonnie Patterson.

A service to celebrate Dolores' life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Brian Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Friends and family can call from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 20, and an hour prior to services on Friday, all at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now