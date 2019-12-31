|
|
Don A. Songer, 84, of Gaston, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on February 6, 1935 in Nicholas County, West Virginia to the late Frank and Louise (Grose) Songer. He was a 1953 graduate of East Bank High School. Don worked for Delco Battery for 35 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Gaston Church of the Nazarene and Men for Missions where he went on several mission trips. Don enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Songer; two children, Steve Songer (wife Denise) and Kay Oliver (husband Doug); six grandchildren, Bradley Songer, Rachel Clupper, Noel Gaddis (wife Jennifer), Doug Firestone (wife Kerri), Joe A. Clock, and Jason Clock; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Matthew, Morgan, Lucas, Navah, Dylan, Urijah, and Braxton; eight siblings, Ruth Tomey, Cathy Fancil, Lois Christian, Burma Massengale, Johnny Songer, Samuel Songer, Robert Songer, and Rhonda Clubs; two brothers-in-law, Roy Roode and Timothy Roode; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Clock; and four siblings, Gerald Songer, Larry Songer, Laura Adams, and Emogene Overstreet; and his mother-in-law, Dona Roode.
A funeral service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor Scott McClain and Pastor Jerry Hobbick will officiate. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends and family may share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston Church of the Nazarene, 304 Sycamore St., Gaston, IN 47342 or The Gaston Lions Club 7449 W. 850 N., Gaston, IN 47396.
Share a memory of Don and share your condolences at
www.gantfuenralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Don's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020