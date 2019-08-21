|
|
Don I. Osborne
Middletown - Don I. Osborne passed away August 18, 2019. He was born September 26, 1933 in Martin, Kentucky, the son of Johnnie and Margie Hall Osborne. He had been preceded in death by his Wife: Dollie, parents and siblings: Noma Jean Crisp and Gary Osborne.
Don served on the Middletown Dietrich Memorial Park Board as president for many years and served two terms on the Middletown Town Board. He was a charter member of the Middletown Conservation Club and was responsible for the creation of the Demolay Chapter in Middletown which became the largest in Indiana.
He served for many years in the Middletown Masonic Lodge #271 and was Worshipful Master in 1969 and 2007.
He served as Fall Creek Township Trustee from 1994 until 2018.
He was a founding father of the Middletown/Fall Creek EMS and served as it's first Chief.
He was a Middletown volunteer Fireman for 30 years.
He loved playing music, hunting and fishing, and watching Sara and Clay play ball.
Survivors are his children: Donita Chambless (David) of Middletown, Darrell Osborne of Muncie, Dawana Felty (Greg) of Anderson and Deeann Conner (Rusty) of Middletown, 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Turner (Jody) of Middletown, and Sara and Clay Conner of Middletown, great grandson: Cole Turner of Middletown.
He loved long conversations with Jenny and fist bumps and hugs with his great grandson, Cole.
Services will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Masonic rites at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Dr. Philip C. Rogers officiating.
Friends may call from 3:00 pm until the time of the service/
Memorials may be made to the Dietrich Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019