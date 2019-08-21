Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don I. Osborne


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don I. Osborne Obituary
Don I. Osborne

Middletown - Don I. Osborne passed away August 18, 2019. He was born September 26, 1933 in Martin, Kentucky, the son of Johnnie and Margie Hall Osborne. He had been preceded in death by his Wife: Dollie, parents and siblings: Noma Jean Crisp and Gary Osborne.

Don served on the Middletown Dietrich Memorial Park Board as president for many years and served two terms on the Middletown Town Board. He was a charter member of the Middletown Conservation Club and was responsible for the creation of the Demolay Chapter in Middletown which became the largest in Indiana.

He served for many years in the Middletown Masonic Lodge #271 and was Worshipful Master in 1969 and 2007.

He served as Fall Creek Township Trustee from 1994 until 2018.

He was a founding father of the Middletown/Fall Creek EMS and served as it's first Chief.

He was a Middletown volunteer Fireman for 30 years.

He loved playing music, hunting and fishing, and watching Sara and Clay play ball.

Survivors are his children: Donita Chambless (David) of Middletown, Darrell Osborne of Muncie, Dawana Felty (Greg) of Anderson and Deeann Conner (Rusty) of Middletown, 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Turner (Jody) of Middletown, and Sara and Clay Conner of Middletown, great grandson: Cole Turner of Middletown.

He loved long conversations with Jenny and fist bumps and hugs with his great grandson, Cole.

Services will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Masonic rites at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Dr. Philip C. Rogers officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 pm until the time of the service/

Memorials may be made to the Dietrich Memorial Park.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now