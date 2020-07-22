Don R. Beall



Eaton - Don Beall, 81, passed away Monday, July 20 at Albany Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Albany, lN after a recent heart attack,



He graduated from Eaton High School and retired from Borg Warner in 2003 after 30 plus years of service. Don married his wife, Myrna, in 1960 and their 60th wedding anniversary was July 1st.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his three sons and their wives, Tim and Teresa Beall of Albany, Tony and Crystal Beall of Eaton and Jeff and Melanie Beall of Eaton. Also surviving are his two brothers, Jim (Betty) Beall of Anderson and Joe Beall of Muncie, grandsons Tom, Michael, Joshua and Christopher Beall, step-granddaughters Hailey King and Amber Brown, step-grandsons Dylan King and Andy Lowe, great-grandchildren Harley Beall, Gracie Beall and Jordan Beall, step-great-grandchildren Madisen Martin, Hope Antle and Chase Antle. Others surviving are his brother-ln-law Gary (Lis} Shonk, his former son-in-law, Kirk Benson of Arlington, VA, and his longtime friends, Larry and Judy Beach.



Preceding him in death are his daughter, Shelley Benson in 2014, his mother and father, Alva and Marie Beall of Eaton, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Martha Shonk of Eaton.



Don was a hard worker, always dependable and a good, kind, loving man. He enjoyed his many fishing trips and the friends who accompanied him. We are heart-broken and will miss him terribly, but we are thankful for every day we got to spend with him.



Services are Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 State Rd. 3, Muncie. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service at 11 a.m.









