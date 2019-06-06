Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Deliverance Temple
720 E. 2nd Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Deliverance Temple
720 E. 2nd Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bernard Price Sr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Bernard Price Sr. Obituary
Donald Bernard Price Sr.

Muncie - Donald Bernard Price Sr., 52, of Muncie passed away on May 25, 2019. He was born December 28, 1966 in Missouri to L. Wesley Price and Elizabeth Price.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Johnette Price; sons: Jeffery Gonzalez and Donald B. Price Jr., step daughters: Treva Long, Trina Long and Lorie Branson; sisters: Wanda Robinson, Anna Price, Marilyn Flowers, Dixie Walton, Teresa Franklin, Lakeshia Price, Vickie White and Vera Price; brothers: Charles Price, David Wright and Sylvester Price; special granddaughter: Niasha "Moo Moo" Montgomery; special cousin: Deloris McKinney; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12:00pm at Deliverance Temple, 720 E. 2nd Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302, where a viewing will be held on hour prior to the service (11am-12pm). Burial will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery on Monday June 10, 2019 at 10:00am. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now