Donald Bernard Price Sr.
Muncie - Donald Bernard Price Sr., 52, of Muncie passed away on May 25, 2019. He was born December 28, 1966 in Missouri to L. Wesley Price and Elizabeth Price.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Johnette Price; sons: Jeffery Gonzalez and Donald B. Price Jr., step daughters: Treva Long, Trina Long and Lorie Branson; sisters: Wanda Robinson, Anna Price, Marilyn Flowers, Dixie Walton, Teresa Franklin, Lakeshia Price, Vickie White and Vera Price; brothers: Charles Price, David Wright and Sylvester Price; special granddaughter: Niasha "Moo Moo" Montgomery; special cousin: Deloris McKinney; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12:00pm at Deliverance Temple, 720 E. 2nd Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302, where a viewing will be held on hour prior to the service (11am-12pm). Burial will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery on Monday June 10, 2019 at 10:00am. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on June 6, 2019