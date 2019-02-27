|
|
Donald "Ted" Brewer
Muncie - Donald Edwin "Ted" Brewer, 82, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 at his residence with family by his side. Ted was born on February 7, 1937 to Frank and Mary A. Brewer in Anderson graduating from Burris in 1955 and continuing on to Ball State earning a degree in accounting in 1960. Ted owned and operated Ted Brewer Public Accounting Services for over 50 years later working for the City of Muncie housing authority and Elder Bearman. He belonged to Center Chapel United Methodist Church, Eastern Star 104, Moose Lodge 33 and Muncie Masonic Lodge 433 where he was past Master in 1965. Ted enjoyed time at the lake with family, water skiing in his younger years, and eating ice cream with grandkids.
Surviving Ted are wife Shirley, children; Tonja Talley (Emet) and Tony Brewer (Carol), 4 grandchildren; Blake Brewer (Jordan), Austin Brewer, Mary Talley, and Claire Brewer.
His parents, sisters: Beverly Brewer Trout (Roger) and Marietta "Skeetie" Ellison preceded Ted in death
Funeral services will be held at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 west Royerton Road Muncie, Indiana at 1:00p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 with Pastor Damon Soper officiating. Internment will follow at Elm Ridge
Friends may call Thursday February 28, 2019 at the church from 5-8p.m. and one hour before the service on Friday.
Memorials can be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019