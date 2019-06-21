|
Donald Charles Little
Muncie - Donald Charles Little, 89, passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019 at Westminster Village in Muncie.
He was born on April 19, 1930 in Berwyn, Illinois.
He left Illinois to attend college at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. After college Don went into sales, and started with IBM. Later he was with Toledo Scales, and then went into the water improvement business, working for Water Refining Co., in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1984 he bought Oxley Soft Water Co. in Muncie, Indiana where he retired.
Don and his wife, Jo were fortunate enough to enjoy those retirement years spending the cold months in Fort Myers, Florida. Don enjoyed many years golfing with his friends at Delaware County Club.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mayme Little, his wife, Josephine Little Baborsky, and his brothers Robert Little and Charles Little.
Don is survived by his children, Victoria "Vicki" Hawk (Tony), Keith Little (Terry), and Karen Minch (Greg); his grandchildren, Chad Shelley, Erica Shelley, Michael Shelley, Chad Hawk, Curtis Hawk, Alex Minch, Josh Minch, Jessica Minch, Steve Wills, Erica Kiser, Jessica Rhoades, Matt Murray, including their spouses; and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Parker, Brooklyn, Keegan, Grant, Lilah, Anthony, Isaiah, Ryleigh, and Harrison.
A private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Published in The Star Press on June 21, 2019