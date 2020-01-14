|
|
Donald "Donnie" Combs
Muncie - Donald "Donnie" Combs, 61, passed Away Friday morning January 10, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Muncie. Donnie was born January 12, 1958 in Muncie to Edna and Melvin Combs. He attended school at Muncie Central. He began a career in construction working for many firms in the area becoming self-employed. Donnie enjoyed family and the outdoors, traveling, raising flowers and vegetables to share with his family. He liked to fish, boat and playing horseshoes.
Surviving Donnie are daughters, Trena (Joshua) Combs-Hittson, Amanda Combs; grandchildren Cyrus and Maddox; siblings, Cindy (John) Rice, Eric (Tracy) Jester, Tim Jester, Calvin Combs, Keith Combs, Sandra (Jim) Whitenack, and step-mother Mary Combs. He has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss him.
His parents preceded him in passing.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street on Friday January 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Parson Mortuary and Friday January 17, 2020 from 12:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020