|
|
Donald D. Carter
New Castle - Donald D. Carter, 78, a resident of New Castle passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home. He was born July 31, 1941 in New Castle to the late Lawrence Paul and Edna Berdie (Choate) Carter.
A 1959 graduate of New Castle High School, he earned an associate degree from IVY Tech. Don retired from Westinghouse/ABB in 1998 after 34 years of service. He had been employed as an electrical transformer tester in Tech Support. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963 in Japan, Hawaii, Midway Island and Guam. Don was affiliated with First Friends Church in New Castle and was a kidney donor for his sister. An avid golfer, he loved traveling with his family, visiting all 50 states and enjoyed attending Indianapolis 500 Races, 57 in all.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years: Jane K. (Walker) Carter, whom he married November 14, 1964; three children: Andrew P. (Dr. Amy) Carter of New Castle, Stephen M. (Joy) Carter of Plymouth and Jennifer L. (Jason) Carter Alspaugh of New Castle; nine grandchildren; Siblings: Blanche E. (Ed) Thompson of New Castle, Margaret M. (Jack) Hall of Milton, Gordon "George" (Zeta) Carter of New Castle and Kathryn M. (Greg) McQueen of Farmland; a sister-in-law: Bonnie Carter of Springfield, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Mary, Tina, Monica and Crystal of Henry County Hospice and VA social worker, Leah Darling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph F. Carter on June 23, 1994 and William L. Carter on December 10, 2019.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Rick Schoeff officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1 and from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or www.alsa.org/donate. You may express condolences or share a memory of Don at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019