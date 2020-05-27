|
Donald "Wayne" Daugherty
Muncie - Donald "Wayne" Daugherty, 74, of Muncie, IN, passed away on May 24th. He was the devoted husband to Penny R. (Tomey) Daugherty.
Wayne was born on January 22, 1946 in Muncie, IN, to the late John S. and Miriam (Powers) Daugherty. He grew up locally, graduating from Muncie Central High School. He retired from Cintas after serving as a Route Salesman for many years. He was a member of Forest Park Church of the Nazarene.
He cultivated a love of singing from an early age and would travel with his family to various churches to lend his voice in song to profess his Christian faith. His singing is what brought Wayne and Penny together, as she heard him singing one day and said, "That's the man I'm going to marry."
He had many passions in life including going on cruises and other travel adventures with his wife, and sharing his own cooking with family and friends. He found joy in singing during his youth and it never left him. Above all was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Penny R. (Tomey) Daugherty of Muncie, IN. He was blessed with three children; Karen (Daugherty) Schroeder and her husband Brock of OH, Kendra (Daugherty) Lambuth and her husband Ron of IN, Timothy Daugherty and his wife Karen of IN. Brother to John Daugherty and his wife Pat of IN, Jackie (Daugherty) Hovis and husband John of FL, and Judith "Eileen" (Daugherty) Harrell of IN. Grandfather to Hannah and Jack Lambuth, Reed Schroeder, and Waverley and Palmer Daugherty. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Calling hours will be held at Forest Park Church of the Nazarene on Monday, June 1st from 11:00 to 1:00 with the funeral immediately after. Following the service, Wayne will be laid to rest in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020