Donald E. Covalt
Muncie - Donald E. Covalt, 71, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born April 1, 1949, in Muncie, the son of Wendell and Ruth (Pearson) Covalt. Don graduated from Burris Laboratory High School, Vincennes University, and Ball State University.
Mr. Covalt retired from First Merchants Bank as an Assistant Vice President after 27 years with the bank.
Donald moved to Wrangell, Alaska in 2008 and worked for Bob's IGA as a Bookkeeper. He retired a second time and returned to Muncie in 2015 to enjoy and spend time with his granddaughter Daisy.
Donald also enjoyed golfing and running, and participated in several marathons and triathlons. He was a faithful member of College Avenue United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
Mr. Covalt was community minded, participating in Muncie Noon Optimist Club, and was Past President and Governor for the Indiana North District Optimist, Past President of the Alpha Center, Muncie Elks, Past Exalted Ruler of the Wrangell, Alaska Elks, and a valued member of the Wes-Del Football Program.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Hess (Brad), Muncie; granddaughter, Daisy; brother, Kim Covalt (Nettie), Wrangell, AK; his lifelong companion, Karen Covalt; a nephew, Matthew Covalt, Boise, ID; and several cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Ruth Covalt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1968 W. Main Street, Muncie, with Rev. Karen Bray officiating. The public may view the service at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary
at Noon on Saturday.
Friends may call from 10:00 am until service time at Noon at the church on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1968 W. Main St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.