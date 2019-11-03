|
|
Donald "Don" Fredrick White
Muncie - Donald "Don" Fredrick White, 83 of Muncie, died late Friday evening, November 1, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936 in Bedford, IN and was the son of the late Howard & Ella (Hicks) White.
Don loved fishing, motorcycles and restoring old cars. He retired from General Motors Fishers Body in Marion as a Tool & Die Maker after 30 years of dedicated service.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan Colleen (Cox) White of Muncie; four daughters Diana Dalman of Hartford City, Donna Haines (Mark) of Englewood, FL., Kathy Webster (John) of North Port, FL and Julie Gibbs (Tim) of Muncie; six grandchildren Jennifer Brower, Joshua Masters, Justin Masters, Sydney Webster, Taylor Gibbs and Grant Gibbs; three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Sherry Kay Masters.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019