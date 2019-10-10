Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Donald G. Applegate

Donald G. Applegate Obituary
Donald G. Applegate, 83, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 18, 1936 in Yorktown, the son of George M. and Edith (McKinley) Applegate and graduated from Eaton High School in 1954. Don served his country honorably in the US Army from 1956-1958. On January 27, 1961 in Muncie, he married Pam Shoemaker.

He worked for General Motors- Delco Battery for 37 ½ years until his retirement in 1993 and later worked for Gaddis Hyundai for over 10 years. Don was a member of Masonic Lodge #433, Muncie and attended The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Pam Applegate of Muncie; one daughter, Ann Polk (husband, Brad) of Muncie; two grandchildren, Ben Polk and Allison Polk, both of Muncie; and one sister, Bobbie Mock (husband, Marvin) of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Phil Applegate.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown with Military Honors provided by The United States Army.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, 2401 W. University, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
