Donald Garringer
Albany - Donald Garringer, age 81, formerly of Albany, died Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care, Peachtree City, GA. Born in Redkey on September 19, 1938, he graduated from Redkey High School with the class of 1956. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He retired from Ameritech (now AT&T) in 1994 after working there 32 years as a repairman. Don lived in Albany for several years before moving to Georgia in 2015.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janis K. Garringer, and their children: Pamela Jeffers, Millersburg, IN, Marcy Marks, Fayetteville, GA, and JoDon Garringer (wife: Marcie), Hartwell, GA; 6 grandchildren: Zach Jeffers, Kylie Beeler, Lindsay Marks, Kaleb Marks, Gabrielle Garringer, and Samuel Garringer; 5 great-grandchildren: Brycyn Beeler, Barrett Marks, Lemon Jeffers, Everett Marks and Rhett Dalton
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil & Freda (Smith) Garringer; a brother: Ronald Garringer, and 2 sisters: Amalie Green and Sharon Stanley.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), Alzheimer's Association
