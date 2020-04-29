|
Donald Gene Cox
Modoc - Donald Gene Cox, 81, of Modoc, IN passed away following an extended illness, April 28, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie, Muncie, IN. He was born November 30, 1938 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Leslie Lee and Susie (Myrtle) Cox. He honorably served in the US Navy.
Donald retired after more than 30 years as a glass blower with Anchor Hocking Glass of Winchester , IN. He enjoyed spending his leisure time practicing his art of woodworking, enjoying old cars and reading. Don practiced his faith at St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Muncie, IN.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Rose Mary (Arnold) Cox; two sons, Michael Cox (wife, Carrie) of Muncie, IN and Jeremy Cox (wife, Mary) of Chesterfield, IN; two brothers, Jerry Cox (wife, Marge) of Florida and Larry Cox (wife, Louise) of New Castle, Indiana; three sisters, Edna Mae Bumm (husband, Jim) of Alabama, Nevilie Stein of Muncie, IN and Hilda Dalton (husband, Horace) of Anderson, IN; twelve grandchildren, Chrystina, Clinton, Courtney, Riley, Erin, William, Catherine, Samantha, Alex, Victoria "GG", Amanda and Cynthia "CC". He was preceded in death by his parents; and several siblings.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family will have private services. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery of Modoc, IN. The family would like to express a special thank you to the medical team and all staff of The Waters of Muncie. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020