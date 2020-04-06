|
Donald H. Herron
Muncie - Donald H. Herron, 82, passed away early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on February 6, 1938 in Muncie, the son of Ralph I. and Laura (Cox) Herron and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956. On October 11, 1969 in Muncie, he married Diane K. Herron.
Donald worked at Muncie Chevrolet for 37 years until his retirement in 1997 and then worked at Ball State University for 3 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Delaware Lodge #46 AF&M.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of over 50 years, Diane K. Herron of Muncie; two sons, Greg Herron (wife, Joanna) of Muncie and Brian Herron (wife, Heather) of Muncie; six grandchildren, Leslie Bays (husband, Daryl), Corey Herron (wife, Brooke), Morgan Herron, Mackenzie Cavanaugh (husband, Michael), Gracie Herron and Brayden Herron; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Earl Herron (wife, Donna) of Muncie; and lifelong friend, Dick Kurtz (wife, Pat) of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dana Herron in 1978; three brothers and one sister.
Private family services will take place. Burial will be held at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Interlock of East Central Indiana, P.O. Box 1300, Muncie, IN, 47308 or online at
www.interlockin.org
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020