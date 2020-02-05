|
|
Donald H. Walker
Muncie - Donald H. Walker, 90, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Muncie after an extended illness. Donald was born October 29, 1929 in Byrdstown, TN to Charles and Tilda Walker. He was married to the love of his life, Cora M. Walker for 53 years before her passing in 2010. Donald came to Muncie at the age of 16.
Donald was a over the road truck driver for 35 years before retiring in February of 1990. He drove for Rayburn Trucking from 1958 to 1960, Craig Trucking/B+L Motor Freight from 1960 to 1987, and HyWay Dispatch from 1987 to his retirement. He is a lifetime member of the Teamster Union Local 135 and 142 for over 40 years. A member of the Eagles Lodge 231 for 30 years.
Donald is survived by 4 daughters and 5 sons. Donald Butterfield, Muncie, Judy L. Green, Muncie, Ronald H. Butterfield (Chris) Perry, OK, Connie J Bowlin (Jerry) Losantville,IN, JoAnne Whitenack (Steve) Syracuse, IN, Charles R. Walker (Beth), Muncie, Margaret A. Adams (Mark), Muncie, Robert D. Walker (Jackie), Muncie, David L. Walker (Kay), Muncie. Donald is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cora M. Walker, one son, Jerry L. Butterfield, one grandson, Steven Bilby Jr., two great-grandsons, Caleb Miller and Jacob Thompson, one great-great-grandson Devon Benford. Four sisters, Edna Smith, Pauline Davidson, Emogene Flowers and Dorene Flowers. Two brothers, Arthur Walker and Luther Walker.
Our family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the IU Health Hospice team of Muncie, and a special thank you to Heidi Triplett, (Caregiver).
Visitation for Donald will be Friday, February 7th, at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, from 3-7 p.m. Services will be held the following day, Saturday February 8th at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Elm Ridge. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate the services.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020