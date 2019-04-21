Donald Harry Schwartz



Mishawaka - Donald Harry Schwartz, 96, of Mishawaka, IN and currently Muncie IN, gave new meaning to "I once was blind but now I see" as he entered Heaven's gates in the early morning hours of April 18th.



Don was born July 20th, 1922 in Mishawaka, IN to Ben and Myrna (Holmes) Schwartz. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1940 and served in the US Army in World War II. He married Shirley Nelson in 1948 and began their family of five daughters, leaving Don outnumbered, but never outmatched. He graduated from IU Dental School in 1955 and practiced in Mishawaka until his retirement in 1985. He and Shirley were longtime members of First Christian Church in South Bend.



Don had lake cottages on Shavehead Lake throughout his life. He and Shirley and five generations of family have enjoyed many years swimming, sailing and fishing there. He and Shirley took trips to Alaska, Norway, and several self-chartered sailing adventures where Don served as Navigator, noting that he "never ran them aground." In 2016 he travelled to Washington DC with Honor Flight in appreciation for his WWII service.



For the last eight years, Don lived in Muncie where he kept busy exercising with his Silver Sneaker friends at the Y , attending Union Chapel Ministries, and until recently, walking his somewhat atypical guide dog, Beamer. One of his greatest joys in Muncie was Renovare, a men's Christian group, where he inspired, and was inspired by, his "30 younger brothers" as they studied Jesus together weekly.



Don's faith in Jesus was the foundation of who he was, as his gentle spirit testified. He understood that the family he valued so much was a gift rather than a coincidence, and he lived his life to point them and others to Christ, usually with a kind word, a good deed, or a deep discussion. He will be sorely missed.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, daughter Kathleen Hemeyer, sister Ruth Hughes, and great niece, Kristi Hardy. He is survived by four daughters: Carolyn (Steve) VanOoteghem, Connie (Reed) Siebenthal, Debbie (Tom) Kirk, Kim (John) Blair; niece Judy (Ed) Hardy; son-in-law Tom (Julia) Hemeyer; nine grandchildren: Matt (Christy) Hemeyer, David (Melissa) Hemeyer, Julie (Brian) Turner; Steve (Sheila) VanOoteghem, Patrick VanOoteghem, Trent VanOoteghem, Michael Thompson, Katie Blair, Jacob Blair, six great-grandchildren, one great-nephew and one great-great nephew.



Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, 415 E. Washington, Muncie. A short memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to "Honor Flight Northeast Indiana" or to "Indiana Talking Book and Braille Library". Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019