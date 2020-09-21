Donald Irven Lephart



Donald Irven Lephart "Donnie", 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 after an extended illness.



He was born in Muncie, Indiana to Bill and Mabel (Cowan) Lephart. The youngest of sixteen children, he graduated from Muncie Central High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country as a Boiler Technician on the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt. When his service time was complete, he worked at AT&T, formerly Indiana Bell, where he was known as "Archie", until his retirement.



In 1968, he married the love of his life, Gayle, spending over fifty years building a beautiful life together, including the addition of three boys. When Donald wasn't working, he could be found coaching the boys in baseball, bowling in a league, or fishing with family or friends. He was a member of a variety of clubs and organizations over the years, such as The Boy Scouts of America (Scout Master), member of The American Legion Post 437, Pioneers, and Treasurer for the CWA. He enjoyed traveling, the company of friends and family, playing dominoes or euchre, camping, dancing at The Eagles, and bible study with fellow members from Harris Chapel.



Donald is survived by his wife, Gayle of Muncie, sons, Gregg (Bobbi), Chris, and Noel (Heather), and his six grandchildren, Kollin, Chase, Ethan, Logan, Gillian, and Jerod. His surviving siblings are Frances Huxhold, Fred Lephart and David Lephart.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mabel Lephart; and many of his siblings.



The family would like to thank the staff at Willowbend Living Center for their care and support of Donald during his time there. Many thanks to all our family and friends that have been there through the years. We love you all.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum wit Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.



Family and friend may call from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday or after 10:00 a.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.



A meaningful way to honor Donald's memory would be a donation in his name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, New York 10018. Flowers are also welcome.



Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.



Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhomelcom.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store