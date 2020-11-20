Donald L. Boyle
Gaston - Donald L. Boyle, 84, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at his home in rural Gaston.
Donnie was born on August 29, 1936 in Gaston to the late Leo and Mable Boyle. He was a 1955 graduate of Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force National Guard. Donnie worked as a supervisor at General Motors Fisher Body in Marion. He was a member of Prairie Grove Church and the Mathews Masonic F&AM Lodge #650, where he was a past Master. Donnie loved fishing and spent his winters in Florida for 19 years. His favorite pastime was spending time with his friends at the liar's table at Mill Street Inn.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marna (Ryan) Boyle; six children, David Boyle (wife Toni) of Palm Harbor, FL, Steven Boyle (wife Evelyn) of North Wales, PA, Randall Boyle (wife Katrina) of Gaston, Gregory Boyle of Lake Wales, FL, Donald "Scott" Boyle (wife Angie) of Muncie; and Lesa Hensley of Gaston; sister, Susan Kinney of Syracuse, IN; brother, Terry Boyle of Palm Harbor, FL; sister-in-law, Berdena Boyle of Hartford City; 12 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Myron Boyle; and granddaughter, Brittany Boyle.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, with a Masonic Service held at 8:00 PM, at Prairie Grove Church, 16775 N. 775 W., Gaston, IN 47342. The funeral service Thursday will be private with burial in Matthews Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share a memory of Donnie and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Donnie's life with his family and community.