1/1
Donald L. Boyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Boyle

Gaston - Donald L. Boyle, 84, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at his home in rural Gaston.

Donnie was born on August 29, 1936 in Gaston to the late Leo and Mable Boyle. He was a 1955 graduate of Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force National Guard. Donnie worked as a supervisor at General Motors Fisher Body in Marion. He was a member of Prairie Grove Church and the Mathews Masonic F&AM Lodge #650, where he was a past Master. Donnie loved fishing and spent his winters in Florida for 19 years. His favorite pastime was spending time with his friends at the liar's table at Mill Street Inn.

Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marna (Ryan) Boyle; six children, David Boyle (wife Toni) of Palm Harbor, FL, Steven Boyle (wife Evelyn) of North Wales, PA, Randall Boyle (wife Katrina) of Gaston, Gregory Boyle of Lake Wales, FL, Donald "Scott" Boyle (wife Angie) of Muncie; and Lesa Hensley of Gaston; sister, Susan Kinney of Syracuse, IN; brother, Terry Boyle of Palm Harbor, FL; sister-in-law, Berdena Boyle of Hartford City; 12 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Myron Boyle; and granddaughter, Brittany Boyle.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, with a Masonic Service held at 8:00 PM, at Prairie Grove Church, 16775 N. 775 W., Gaston, IN 47342. The funeral service Thursday will be private with burial in Matthews Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Share a memory of Donnie and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Donnie's life with his family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved