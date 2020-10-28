Donald L. Koger "Pop"
Donald L. Koger "Pop", 90 passed away and entered eternity on October 27, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Muncie, he was born on July 27, 1930 in Yorktown to Karl Koger Sr. and Georgina (Dragoo) Koger. Donald grew up in Cammack and attended Yorktown Schools with his two brothers Karl and Bill Koger. Sargent Koger honorably served his country in The United States Army during the Korean War with the 187th Combat Airborne. He had two jumps behind enemy lines between 1949 and 1951 as a radio operator and forward Observer. He honorably received the Purple Heart and C.I.B.
Don was a construction and labor foreman for almost forty years with Baystone Construction and Wilhelm Construction and was known as an extra good man. He retired in 1992.
Don enjoyed his family and woodworking and was an exceptional father.
Survivors include his children, Connie J. Koger, Dan L. Koger (wife, Pamela) and Denny L. Koger (wife, Betsy); six grandchildren, Lyndsey Hellems (husband, Greg), Drake Koger, Brittany Kennedy (husband, Eric), Dustin Koger (wife, Heather), Cameron Koger (wife, Lesley) and Darby Koger; nine great-grandchildren, Zoey Koger, Devin Koger, Decklin Koger, Ethan Hellems, Austin Hellems, Braxton Hellems, Brooklyn Kennedy, Landyn Kennedy and Harrison Koger.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Barbara C. (Chambers) Koger in 2003; along with his parents and brothers.
Don had Alzheimer Disease for the past three years. Near the end he managed to get out: "I love you all." In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association
, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie with Military Rites by The United States Army.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.