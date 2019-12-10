|
Donald L. Pease
Russiaville - April 12, 1942 ~ December 9, 2019
Donald L. Pease, age 77, of Russiaville, passed away on December 9, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 12, 1942 to the late Raymond and Laverne (Strandell) Pease.
After attaining his GED, Donald enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country honorably until his discharge. He then began working for General Motors in Anderson, and after they closed, transferred to Delphi Batteries in Muncie, retiring in 1997. Following retirement, Donald earned his CDL license and worked as a bus driver for the Muncie School Corporation for ten years.
Donald regularly attended Bethel Tabernacle Church of God in Kokomo, and would assist them by helping to collect the offering. The most important thing to Donald was his love for the Lord. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and reading many religious books.
Donald is survived by his longtime companion, Shirley Chalk; daughter, Theresa (Anthony) Morgan; sisters, Jone (Allen) Clark, Joan (Merrill) Felton, and Joy (Randy) Batt; grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Snodgrass, Brian Neal, and Amber Neal; five great granddaughters, and one great-great grandson.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in passing by a son, Kenneth Brian Pease, and a brother, George Pease.
There will be a public visitation for Donald held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15th from 2-6 pm. A funeral service will be held at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God on Monday, December 16th at 11 am, with one hour of visitation held prior. Donald will be laid to rest at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Muncie at a later date.
Donald's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Bethel Tabernacle Church of God.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019