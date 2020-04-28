|
Donald L Rubendall
Donald Rubendall, 93, was welcomed into the presence of God on April 27, 2020 at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond, Indiana. He was born August 11, 1926 to George M. and Ruby I. Rubendall. He was a HS and college graduate and attended Earlham School of Religion. "He loved the Lord and was very serious about people giving their lives to Christ."
He served in the Army as a supervisor of X-ray technicians during World War II and got his pilot's license in 1975. He was employed by Boeing Airplane Co., was a recorded pastor of the Society of Friends, pastored churches and served as the Director of Christian Education and Youth Activities and Interim Superintendent of Indiana Yearly Meeting. He retired from Ball State University where he was a Student Advisor. He loved outdoor activities, traveling, working with wood and being a Texas "Snowbird." He was a Music composer, singer, played clarinet, guitar, harmonica, and a little piano. He was a member of the Muncie Barber Shop Chorus and played in the Muncie Civic Theatre production of Music Man. He was a member of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department at the time of the Richmond Explosion. He was a member of The Garden at Gethsemane UMC in Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, his first wife of 57 years, DeEtta, and his second wife of 15 years, Eleanor, a great-granddaughter, and 2 nieces.
He is survived by his son, Gary Rubendall (Susan); his daughter, Diana Macy (Don); step-children: Ronald Townsend (Fran), Steven Townsend (Jeanne) and Melanie Raz (Stephen); grandchildren: Rick Macy (Julie), Paula Owens (Craig), Heidi Crabtree (the late Shane), and Dustin Rubendall; several great and great-great grandchildren; and step grandchildren.
There will be no public calling or service. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dublin Public Library, PO Box 188, Dublin, Indiana 47335-0188. Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family during their loss.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020