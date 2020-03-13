Services
Donald "Don" Lacy


1956 - 2020
Donald "Don" Lacy, 64, of Alexandria, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1956 in Muncie, Indiana, where he resided most of his life.

Don graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1974.

He was a devoted brother and uncle.

Don is survived by his siblings, Jerry Lacy, Debbie Crabtree, and Arleen Magee. Also surviving are several niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Garrett-Pullins; father, Howard Lacy; and sister, Claudia Turner.

Per his request, there will not be any funeral services at this time.

Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
