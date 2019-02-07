|
Donald Leakey
Webster, TX - Donald Leakey, age 79, of Webster, Texas passed away February 4, 2019. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on October 16, 1939 to Mable and Amos Leakey.
He was married to Joyce Leakey for 58 years. Don had a career in construction. He had a passion for building, laughing, spending time with his family, and teaching his daughters his trade.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Mable; his father, Amos; brothers, Keith Leakey and Dick Leakey; sisters, Mary Abel and Deloris Miller; and his grandson, Jason.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Leakey; his three daughters, Debbie, Sandie, and Tricia; his son-in-laws, Frank, Jay, and Mark; his 11 grandchildren, Kelly and husband Shannan, Justin and wife Emma, Sean, Ryan, Evan, Ashley, Stephanie, Chris, Brandon C., Brandon A., and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Abby; and his brother, Jack Leakey.
The family will receive visitors from 5-8pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 12:30pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, followed by a Committal Service at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 7, 2019