Services
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
For more information about
Donald Leakey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Leakey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leakey


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Leakey Obituary
Donald Leakey

Webster, TX - Donald Leakey, age 79, of Webster, Texas passed away February 4, 2019. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on October 16, 1939 to Mable and Amos Leakey.

He was married to Joyce Leakey for 58 years. Don had a career in construction. He had a passion for building, laughing, spending time with his family, and teaching his daughters his trade.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Mable; his father, Amos; brothers, Keith Leakey and Dick Leakey; sisters, Mary Abel and Deloris Miller; and his grandson, Jason.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Leakey; his three daughters, Debbie, Sandie, and Tricia; his son-in-laws, Frank, Jay, and Mark; his 11 grandchildren, Kelly and husband Shannan, Justin and wife Emma, Sean, Ryan, Evan, Ashley, Stephanie, Chris, Brandon C., Brandon A., and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Abby; and his brother, Jack Leakey.

The family will receive visitors from 5-8pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 12:30pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, followed by a Committal Service at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.