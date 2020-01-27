|
|
Donald Lee Rodeffer
Selma - Donald Lee Rodeffer, 79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Parker Health and Rehab on Friday, January 24th, following a twenty-year battle with Parkinson's Disease
He was born the youngest of six children on March 3, 1940, in Losantville, Indiana, to Bertha (Hodson) and Wilmer "Abe" Rodeffer. He was a 1958 graduate of Center High School where he was a member of the Spartan basketball and baseball teams. After graduation, he began his work career at Warner Machine Products. He was later employed at Dayton-Walther and retired from Mid-West Metal. His greatest pride was in his families forty-five years of raising, showing and selling 4-H pigs. Don proudly served as a 4-H leader in Delaware County for twenty-seven years. Until his health deteriorated, he attended Buck Creek Church of the Brethren, Modoc, IN.
Don leaves to cherish his love and memory his wife of sixty-one years Carolyn; three children, Pam, Kenny (wife, Michelle), Brad (wife, Mendy); his only grandchild Hunter, all of Selma; a sister, Iva Jane Swoveland of Modoc, IN; his mother-in-law Ella Mae Lawson of Muncie, IN; brother and sisters-in-law, Phil and Kathy Lawson of Selma, IN, Jerry Cross of New Castle, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Katrina Brewer, Reba Carey, Betty Sue Cross and a brother, Wilbur Rodeffer.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Bruce Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Windsor.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware County 4-H Foundation, c/o Delaware County Extension, 100 West Main Street, #202, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020