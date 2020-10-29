Donald Lee Winn
Muncie - Donald Lee Winn, 82, Muncie, went to be with his Heavenly Father Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Saturday, January 15, 1938, in Muncie, the son of Charles Albert and Thelma Mae (Miller) Winn. Donald graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1955 and later from Lincoln Tech. He worked as a mechanic in the garages at Ball State University.
Survivors include his brother, Charles (wife, Marjorie) Winn; sisters, Harriet Locke, and Rosemary Winn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Thelma Winn; and a sister, Nancy Davis.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial with will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.