Services
Flanner Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
(317) 454-7078
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stiffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Noel (Don) Stiffler


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Noel (Don) Stiffler Obituary
Donald (Don) Noel Stiffler

Donald (Don) Noel Stiffler, 91, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 after battling a short illness with the coronavirus.

Mr. Stiffler was born in Muncie on November 2, 1928, the son of Ralph and Mildred Stiffler, and was a 1946 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He served in the Korean war as a sergeant in the army's 1st Cavalry Division and earned two Campaign Bronze Stars.

After the war he was employed as a draftsman at the Indiana Bridge Company, Van Doren Machinery, and Baystone Construction Inc, before starting his own company, Design Drafting Services, in 1974 from which he ultimately retired in 2002.

Don had a great sense of humor and was a master joke teller that was most entertaining to all who were fortunate enough to hear them. He was a voracious reader, a square-dancing savant, and an avid card player who especially enjoyed poker with his gang as well as family card games that were highly competitive (and noisy). He was quite the handyman and his sons worked on many home projects with him over the years. He also helped his sons with numerous school and scout projects and designed and made many interesting Halloween costumes. Most importantly, he was well liked by all, a great father and grandfather, and an even a better husband to his wife of 67 years.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; sons, Mike (Kathy), Mark (Cindy), and Scott (Debbie) Stiffler; grandchildren, Mikel (Brandon) Joachim, Joel, Drew, Mitchell, Ryan, and Nolan Stiffler; and nieces Marsha (Stu) Thompson, and Cynthia (Gary) Gardner. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Stiffler.

Don was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

No funeral will be held at the current time due to the coronavirus. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date; family and friends will be notified accordingly. Cards and letters of condolences should be sent to Flanner Buchanan - Geist c/o Scott Stiffler, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis, IN 46236 or condolences may be shared at https://flannerbuchanan.com/. Donations may be made in Don's memory to any for the benefit of those adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a tribute to Don, the following is one of his jokes to pass on to all: Why should you make a Bloody Mary with carrot juice? You'll get just as drunk, but you'll see a hell of a lot better.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Geist
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -