|
|
Donald (Don) Noel Stiffler
Donald (Don) Noel Stiffler, 91, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 after battling a short illness with the coronavirus.
Mr. Stiffler was born in Muncie on November 2, 1928, the son of Ralph and Mildred Stiffler, and was a 1946 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He served in the Korean war as a sergeant in the army's 1st Cavalry Division and earned two Campaign Bronze Stars.
After the war he was employed as a draftsman at the Indiana Bridge Company, Van Doren Machinery, and Baystone Construction Inc, before starting his own company, Design Drafting Services, in 1974 from which he ultimately retired in 2002.
Don had a great sense of humor and was a master joke teller that was most entertaining to all who were fortunate enough to hear them. He was a voracious reader, a square-dancing savant, and an avid card player who especially enjoyed poker with his gang as well as family card games that were highly competitive (and noisy). He was quite the handyman and his sons worked on many home projects with him over the years. He also helped his sons with numerous school and scout projects and designed and made many interesting Halloween costumes. Most importantly, he was well liked by all, a great father and grandfather, and an even a better husband to his wife of 67 years.
Surviving are his wife, Joan; sons, Mike (Kathy), Mark (Cindy), and Scott (Debbie) Stiffler; grandchildren, Mikel (Brandon) Joachim, Joel, Drew, Mitchell, Ryan, and Nolan Stiffler; and nieces Marsha (Stu) Thompson, and Cynthia (Gary) Gardner. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Stiffler.
Don was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
No funeral will be held at the current time due to the coronavirus. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date; family and friends will be notified accordingly. Cards and letters of condolences should be sent to Flanner Buchanan - Geist c/o Scott Stiffler, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis, IN 46236 or condolences may be shared at https://flannerbuchanan.com/. Donations may be made in Don's memory to any for the benefit of those adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
As a tribute to Don, the following is one of his jokes to pass on to all: Why should you make a Bloody Mary with carrot juice? You'll get just as drunk, but you'll see a hell of a lot better.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020