The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Donald R. Bex Sr. Obituary
Donald R. Bex, Sr.

Muncie - Donald R. Bex, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Muncie on November 29, 1935, the son of Theodore and Marie Bex, graduated from Muncie Central High School and served in US Army.

Don was employed most of his life as a truck driver, and previously had worked at The Oasis, Muncie Animal Shelter, Delco, City Bus, and Yellow Cab.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #33 and the Alexandria Eagles F.O.E. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and cards, and was former boxer.

Surviving are his companion of twenty-eight years, Mary Bittinger; three daughters, Rencie Earhart, Tonia Watson, and Margaret Ullman; a step-daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bittinger; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Donald Bex, Jr.; two sons-in-law, Jimmie Watson and Johnny Ullman; his step-son, Herbert Bittinger; two brothers, Edmund Gulley and Bob Bex; and three sisters, Gwendolyn Holten, Imogene Thomas, and Sarah Crump.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday or one hour prior to services on Friday.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
