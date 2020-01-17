|
Donald R. "Donnie" Keesling
Donald R. "Donnie" Keesling, 70, life-long Randolph County farmer, passed away early on the morning of Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by family at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond.
He was born June 24, 1949, in Delaware County, the youngest child of the late Paul and Virginia (Coon) Keesling.
After graduating from Union High School in 1967, Donnie attended Purdue University. On August 31, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara McCormick. They resided in West Lafayette while he earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education. Following graduation in 1971, Donnie and Barb moved back to Modoc to farm and raise their family. He also managed and shared ownership of the family business, Modoc Implement Sales, until 1993. Donnie continued his passion for farming, or as he called it, "playing in the dirt". He enjoyed wintering in Florida the last several years where he could golf and spend time with friends and family.
Donnie served on the board of Dollars for Scholars for Union School Corporation, the St. Vincent Randolph Foundation Board, and the Indiana Soybean Board. He also quietly served in various capacities throughout the community. He was always glad to help in the background when needed.
Donnie was a quiet man with a subtle sense of humor. He was an excellent mechanic and problem-solver who others would often call for help. He was great at explaining how things worked and enjoyed teaching others about farming.
Those left to cherish Donnie's memory include his wife, Barb Keesling; three children, Carrie Keesling-Roth of Oklahoma City, OK, Bradley (wife: Lisa) Keesling of Modoc, and Kimberly "Kimmy" Keesling of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Alex, Sam, Harper Roth and Emma, Leah, Olivia Keesling; a sister, Ruth Bracken of Modoc; a brother, Dick (wife: Nina) Keesling of Kennett Square, PA, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Keesling.
Everyone is invited to a service to honor Donnie's life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Farmland Friends Church. The service will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a gathering in the Fellowship Hall for a time to visit, share memories, tell stories, laugh, reminisce, and enjoy refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the donor's choice of the following: The Community Foundation of Randolph County, www.randolphcountyfoundation.org; Randolph County YMCA, www.randolphcountyymca.org, or the Winchester Area Churches and Community Food Pantry, 124 E. Washington St. Winchester, IN 47374.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020