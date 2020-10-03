1/1
Donald R. Nixon
Donald R. Nixon

Donald R. Nixon, 87, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Oakville on November 20, 1932, the son of Orville J. and Edith M. (Anderson) Nixon and later served his country honorably in The United States Army during The Korean War.

Donald was a member of the United Steel Workers of America and retired as a Skilled Welder after several years of service. He was a member of Ridgeville American Legion and the VFW.

An avid guitarist, Donald played steel guitar in several area bands for many years.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-five years, Thelma (Young); two daughters, Margarett and Brenda; a son, Lonnie (wife, Melinda); a brother, Lewie; a special nephew, Donny Joe Oliver; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews;

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Thompson; three brothers, James, Walter and Glen; two sisters, Imogean Felton and Virginia Slocum; along with his parents.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Springport with Military Rites by The United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Veterans of Delaware County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
