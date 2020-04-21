Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Donald Ray Hill


1945 - 2020
Donald Ray Hill Obituary
Donald Ray Hill

Donald Ray Hill, 74, passed away April 17, 2020. Following an extended battle with Parkinson's disease, he died of complications related to COVID-19.

He was born in Muncie on May 3, 1945 to Escal Hill and Irene (Little) Hill. On July 31, 1965, he married Annetta Coleman, with whom he enjoyed nearly 55 years. Don was a devoted husband, an excellent father, and a caring grandfather.

Don was a lifelong member of Fairlawn Church of Christ, where he served as deacon and then elder for many years. His love and dedication to Christ was exemplified through his service to others.

In 1963, Don graduated from Muncie Central High School and was accepted into a work/study program at Chevrolet. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from General Motors Institute in Flint, MI, in 1968. Don worked at the Muncie plant through all of its name changes and retired from New Venture Gear in 1998. He then took a job as an engineer at Chrysler Transmission in Kokomo from which he retired in 2008.

Don served on the reunion committee for the Muncie Central Class of 1963, including a period as chairman. He coached little league baseball and softball for several years at Royerton. He enjoyed playing basketball, traveling with his family and friends, and sharing corny jokes. His favorite activity was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events.

Don is survived by his wife, Annetta Hill; daughter, Shannon Hill (children: Riley and Madison); son, Shane Hill (wife: Diana; children: Holton and Halle); son, Adam Hill (wife: Kelly); son, Jon Hill (wife: Carrey; children: Titus, Tanner, Amir, Micah, and Jael); brother-in-law, Larry Calvert; sister-in-law, Sandy Haffner; brother-in-law Steve Coleman (wife: Karen); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda "Kay" (Hill) Calvert; brother-in-law, Ray Haffner; and in-laws, Jack and Hazel Coleman.

His family would like to sincerely thank the nurses, aides, and other staff of Signature Health Care in Muncie for caring for him with compassion and dignity.

Memorial donations may be made to (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741) or Fairlawn Church of Christ (6108 W Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304).

The family will have a private graveside ceremony now with the hopes of having a public memorial service in the future. Don will be buried at Gardens of Memory in Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
