Donald "Donnie" Ray Thomas
Hartford City - Donald "Donnie" Ray Thomas, 67, passed away unexpectedly at 3:01 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an auto accident in Huntington County.
He was born on June 12, 1952 to Abner J. Thomas and Pansy Jewel (Pryor) Thomas. Both of his parents precede him in death.
Donnie married Clesta Ghlee (Baker) on November 13, 1990 in Hartford City by Rev. Bobby Thomas. She precedes him in death on April 22, 2018.
He retired in 1997 from Rock-Tenn Company in Eaton, IN after 28 years of service.
Donnie was a member of Hartford City Wesleyan Church and the Moose. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed woodworking and watching western shows.
He will be sadly missed by his sons, Donnie J. (wife, Lindsey) Thomas of Hartford City and Aaron C. Thomas of Hartford City; step-sons, Jeffrey C. Mullins (fiancé, Carole L. Salerno) of Pleasanton, CA and James C. Mullins Jr. of St. John's, FL; step-mother, Mary Joann Thomas of Hartford City; grandchildren, Ashlynn Thomas, Cody Thomas, Anthony Thomas and Jonathon Thomas; step-grandchildren, Gabrielle Mullins and Kirsten Little; siblings, Ronnie J. (wife, Lisa) Thomas of Hartford City; Sheila R (husband, John) Modricker of Hartford City, Ronald D. (wife, Amy) Thomas of Hartford City, Jeff D. (wife, Jennifer) Thomas of Hartford City; Michael R. Thomas of Eaton and Wedda J. Sills (companion, Robert Orr) of Hartford City; special family friends, Jeano Hamilton, Steve and Melanie Parker and Curt Massey; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Danny C. Thomas.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
